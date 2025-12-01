REVEILLON DU JOUR DE L’AN

Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-31 20:30:00

2025-12-31

Misez sur une ambiance conviviale et festive pour finir l’année en beauté ! Repas raffiné, animations Casino et soirée dansante avec DJ vous attendent pour un réveillon inoubliable.

Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 25 37 33 33

Make the most of a friendly, festive atmosphere to end the year on a high note! A refined meal, Casino entertainment and a DJ dance party await you for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve.

