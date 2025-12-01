REVEILLON DU JOUR DE L’AN Laroque-des-Albères
REVEILLON DU JOUR DE L’AN Laroque-des-Albères mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
REVEILLON DU JOUR DE L’AN
Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 80 – 80 – 80
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-31 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-31
Date(s) :
2025-12-31
Misez sur une ambiance conviviale et festive pour finir l’année en beauté ! Repas raffiné, animations Casino et soirée dansante avec DJ vous attendent pour un réveillon inoubliable.
.
Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 25 37 33 33
English :
Make the most of a friendly, festive atmosphere to end the year on a high note! A refined meal, Casino entertainment and a DJ dance party await you for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve.
L’événement REVEILLON DU JOUR DE L’AN Laroque-des-Albères a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE