Réveillon du nouvel an de Linars Salle polyvalente Linars

Réveillon du nouvel an de Linars

Salle polyvalente Avenue du stade Linars Charente

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-31

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Le Comité des Fêtes de Linars remet ça pour une soirée de folie ! Et surtout une ambiance garantie avec Yohann aux platines. Venez danser, et fêter 2026 comme il se doit.

.

Salle polyvalente Avenue du stade Linars 16730 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 91 10 96 contact@ipc16.com

English :

The Comité des Fêtes de Linars is back for another wild evening! With Yohann at the turntables, the atmosphere is guaranteed. Come and dance the night away, and celebrate 2026 in style.

German :

Das Festkomitee von Linars legt noch einmal nach für einen verrückten Abend! Und vor allem eine garantierte Stimmung mit Yohann an den Plattentellern. Kommen Sie tanzen und feiern Sie das Jahr 2026 gebührend.

Italiano :

Il Comitato del Festival di Linars torna per un’altra serata scatenata! L’atmosfera è garantita con Yohann in pista. Venite a ballare tutta la notte e a festeggiare il 2026 con stile.

Espanol :

El Comité del Festival de Linars vuelve para otra noche salvaje El ambiente está garantizado con Yohann a los platos. Ven a bailar toda la noche y celebra 2026 por todo lo alto.

