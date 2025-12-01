Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club SAS DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club SAS DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club
SAS DJ’S CLUB 1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 19.9 – 19.9 – 19.9 EUR
Début : 2025-12-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31
2025-12-31
Venez célébrer le Nouvel An à Saint-Jean-d’Angély ! Dîner festif et soirée DJ au programme pour un réveillon inoubliable. Réservez votre soirée à thème maintenant distractions garanties !
SAS DJ’S CLUB 1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 24 64 05 contact@djsclub.fr
English :
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Saint-Jean-d’Angély! A festive dinner and DJ evening are on the program for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Book your themed evening now: entertainment guaranteed!
German :
Feiern Sie Silvester in Saint-Jean-d’Angély! Ein festliches Abendessen und ein DJ-Abend stehen auf dem Programm und sorgen für einen unvergesslichen Silvesterabend. Buchen Sie jetzt Ihre Themenparty: Unterhaltung garantiert!
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare il Capodanno a Saint-Jean-d’Angély! Una cena festosa e una serata con DJ sono in programma per un Capodanno indimenticabile. Prenotate subito la vostra serata a tema: divertimento assicurato!
Espanol :
Venga a celebrar la Nochevieja en Saint-Jean-d’Angély Cena festiva y noche de DJ para una Nochevieja inolvidable. Reserve ya su velada temática: ¡entretenimiento garantizado!
