Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club SAS DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club

SAS DJ’S CLUB 1 avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 19.9 – 19.9 – 19.9 EUR

Début : 2025-12-31 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31

2025-12-31

Venez célébrer le Nouvel An à Saint-Jean-d’Angély ! Dîner festif et soirée DJ au programme pour un réveillon inoubliable. Réservez votre soirée à thème maintenant distractions garanties !

+33 5 46 24 64 05 contact@djsclub.fr

English :

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Saint-Jean-d’Angély! A festive dinner and DJ evening are on the program for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Book your themed evening now: entertainment guaranteed!

German :

Feiern Sie Silvester in Saint-Jean-d’Angély! Ein festliches Abendessen und ein DJ-Abend stehen auf dem Programm und sorgen für einen unvergesslichen Silvesterabend. Buchen Sie jetzt Ihre Themenparty: Unterhaltung garantiert!

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare il Capodanno a Saint-Jean-d’Angély! Una cena festosa e una serata con DJ sono in programma per un Capodanno indimenticabile. Prenotate subito la vostra serata a tema: divertimento assicurato!

Espanol :

Venga a celebrar la Nochevieja en Saint-Jean-d’Angély Cena festiva y noche de DJ para una Nochevieja inolvidable. Reserve ya su velada temática: ¡entretenimiento garantizado!

L’événement Réveillon nouvel an DJ’s Club Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme