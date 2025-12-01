Réveillon solidaire rue Jean de Bourbon Yssingeaux

Réveillon solidaire

rue Jean de Bourbon Foyer Rural Yssingeaux Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-12-31 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-31

2025-12-31

Gratuit et ouvert à tous ! Sur inscription, jauge limitée. Chacun apporte un plat pour le partager. Boissons alcoolisées vendues au profit de l’association. Boissons non alcoolisées offertes. Inscriptions avant le 28/12.

rue Jean de Bourbon Foyer Rural Yssingeaux 43200 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 26 80 78 62

English :

Free and open to all! Registration required, capacity limited. Bring a dish to share. Alcoholic beverages sold in aid of the association. Non-alcoholic drinks offered. Registration by 28/12.

German :

Kostenlos und offen für alle! Mit Anmeldung, begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl. Jeder bringt ein Gericht mit, um es zu teilen. Alkoholische Getränke werden zu Gunsten des Vereins verkauft. Alkoholfreie Getränke werden angeboten. Anmeldung bis zum 28.12.

Italiano :

Gratuito e aperto a tutti! Registrazione obbligatoria, capacità limitata. Ognuno porta un piatto da condividere. Vendita di bevande alcoliche a favore dell’associazione. Bevande analcoliche offerte. Iscrizione entro il 28/12.

Espanol :

Gratuito y abierto a todos Inscripción obligatoria, aforo limitado. Cada uno trae un plato para compartir. Venta de bebidas alcohólicas a beneficio de la asociación. Se ofrecen bebidas no alcohólicas. Inscripción antes del 28/12.

