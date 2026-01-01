REVERIES CATALANE

89 Boulevard du Grau Saint-Ange Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-01-16 09:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-16

Démarrons l’année sous le signe de la création et de l’émotion avec une toute nouvelle exposition au Barcarès. Peintures et photographies se rencontrent grâce aux associations Les Artistes du Barcarès, l’Association Club Photo du Barcarès et l’Association Culturelle Barcarésienne, pour une invitation à la découverte et à l’inspiration.

.

89 Boulevard du Grau Saint-Ange Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let?s start the year under the sign of creation and emotion with a brand new exhibition in Le Barcarès. Paintings and photographs meet thanks to the associations Les Artistes du Barcarès, the Association Club Photo du Barcarès and the Association Culturelle Barcarésienne, for an invitation to discovery and inspiration.

L’événement REVERIES CATALANE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par OT DE PORT BARCARES