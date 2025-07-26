Ricky Ford Trio La Celle-Saint-Cyr
Ricky Ford Trio La Celle-Saint-Cyr samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Ricky Ford Trio
La Fontaine aux Muses La Celle-Saint-Cyr Yonne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2025-07-26 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 20:30:00
2025-07-26
Une légende du saxophone, ancien sideman de Charles Mingus.
Avec :
Ricky Ford saxophone
Florent Allirot contrebasse
François Morin batterie
Guests Édouard Pointeau Langevin (piano), Vincent Pointeau (sax & flûtes) .
La Fontaine aux Muses La Celle-Saint-Cyr 89116 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 73 40 22 fontaineauxmuses@aol.com
