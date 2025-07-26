Ricky Ford Trio La Celle-Saint-Cyr

La Fontaine aux Muses La Celle-Saint-Cyr Yonne

Début : 2025-07-26 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 20:30:00

2025-07-26

Une légende du saxophone, ancien sideman de Charles Mingus.
Avec :
Ricky Ford saxophone
Florent Allirot contrebasse
François Morin batterie
Guests Édouard Pointeau Langevin (piano), Vincent Pointeau (sax & flûtes)   .

La Fontaine aux Muses La Celle-Saint-Cyr 89116 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 73 40 22  fontaineauxmuses@aol.com

