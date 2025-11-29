RIDDIM SHOT BETTY POP’S Toulouse

RIDDIM SHOT Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 BETTY POP’S Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Riddim Shot est un groupe de reggae live, fondé dans le Sud de la France. Le nom du groupe est un jeu de mots qui mélange les termes « Rim Shot » et « Riddim ».

Le duo principal se compose de Leslie Jenny (basse et chant) et William (guitare), accompagnés sur scène par des musiciens invités selon les concerts, notamment Maël (batterie) et Philippe Bonnaire (clavier).

Leurs influences musicales incluent des figures emblématiques comme Steel Pulse, Dezarie, Third World et bien sûr Bob Marley.

BETTY POP'S 2 place du Ravelin, 31300 Toulouse Toulouse 31300 Saint-Cyprien Haute-Garonne Occitanie

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/riddimshot/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Riddim Shot », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « RIDDIM SHOT – In Your Eyes (TEASER) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LrbFxAO8smE/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrbFxAO8smE », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLjJKkE5eg8oj-zQMgFiPQw », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Bar de proximité – Pizza Club

Terrasse, bonne humeur & cie Lun 17h-00h/Mar – Ven 17h-02h/Sam 17h-03h

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Reggae