Rifles et loto place de la Liberté Lurcy-Lévis

Rifles et loto

place de la Liberté Marché couvert Lurcy-Lévis Allier

Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Venez tenter votre chance lors d’un grand loto convivial avec parties spéciales, nombreux lots, animations pour tous et petite restauration sur place. Une ambiance familiale et festive garantie !

place de la Liberté Marché couvert Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 67 81 12

English :

Come and try your luck at a large, friendly lotto with special games, lots of prizes, entertainment for all and light refreshments on site. A festive family atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Versuchen Sie Ihr Glück bei einem großen, geselligen Lotto mit Sonderpartien, zahlreichen Preisen, Unterhaltung für alle und kleinen Snacks vor Ort. Eine familiäre und festliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert!

Italiano :

Venite a tentare la fortuna in una grande lotteria amichevole con giochi speciali, molti premi, intrattenimento per tutti e spuntini in loco. Un’atmosfera festosa e familiare garantita!

Espanol :

Venga a probar suerte en una gran lotería amistosa con juegos especiales, muchos premios, entretenimiento para todos y aperitivos in situ. Un ambiente festivo y familiar garantizado

