Rifles et loto place de la Liberté Lurcy-Lévis
Rifles et loto place de la Liberté Lurcy-Lévis samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Rifles et loto
place de la Liberté Marché couvert Lurcy-Lévis Allier
Tarif :
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Venez tenter votre chance lors d’un grand loto convivial avec parties spéciales, nombreux lots, animations pour tous et petite restauration sur place. Une ambiance familiale et festive garantie !
place de la Liberté Marché couvert Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 67 81 12
English :
Come and try your luck at a large, friendly lotto with special games, lots of prizes, entertainment for all and light refreshments on site. A festive family atmosphere guaranteed!
German :
Versuchen Sie Ihr Glück bei einem großen, geselligen Lotto mit Sonderpartien, zahlreichen Preisen, Unterhaltung für alle und kleinen Snacks vor Ort. Eine familiäre und festliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert!
Italiano :
Venite a tentare la fortuna in una grande lotteria amichevole con giochi speciali, molti premi, intrattenimento per tutti e spuntini in loco. Un’atmosfera festosa e familiare garantita!
Espanol :
Venga a probar suerte en una gran lotería amistosa con juegos especiales, muchos premios, entretenimiento para todos y aperitivos in situ. Un ambiente festivo y familiar garantizado
L’événement Rifles et loto Lurcy-Lévis a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région