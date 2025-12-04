Rochefort, ville aux oiseaux

Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-04

fin : 2025-12-07

2025-12-04

La LPO vous invite à découvrir Rochefort ville aux oiseaux un programme d’activités inédit pour ouvrir grand les yeux, les oreilles… et l’horizon.

Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 12 44 espace.nature@lpo.fr

English : Rochefort, town of birds

The LPO invites you to discover ‘Rochefort, city of birds’: a unique programme of activities to open your eyes, ears… and horizons.

German : Rochefort, Stadt der Vögel

Die LPO lädt Sie ein, „Rochefort, Stadt der Vögel” zu entdecken: ein einzigartiges Aktivitätenprogramm, das Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnet und Ihre Sinne weckt.

Italiano :

L’LPO vi invita a scoprire Rochefort ville aux oiseaux : un programma unico di attività per aprire gli occhi, le orecchie… e gli orizzonti.

Espanol :

La LPO le invita a descubrir Rochefort ville aux oiseaux : un programa único de actividades para abrir los ojos, los oídos… y los horizontes.

