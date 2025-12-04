Rochefort, ville aux oiseaux Rochefort
Rochefort, ville aux oiseaux Rochefort jeudi 4 décembre 2025.
Rochefort, ville aux oiseaux
Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-04
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-04
La LPO vous invite à découvrir Rochefort ville aux oiseaux un programme d’activités inédit pour ouvrir grand les yeux, les oreilles… et l’horizon.
.
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 12 44 espace.nature@lpo.fr
English : Rochefort, town of birds
The LPO invites you to discover ‘Rochefort, city of birds’: a unique programme of activities to open your eyes, ears… and horizons.
German : Rochefort, Stadt der Vögel
Die LPO lädt Sie ein, „Rochefort, Stadt der Vögel” zu entdecken: ein einzigartiges Aktivitätenprogramm, das Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnet und Ihre Sinne weckt.
Italiano :
L’LPO vi invita a scoprire Rochefort ville aux oiseaux : un programma unico di attività per aprire gli occhi, le orecchie… e gli orizzonti.
Espanol :
La LPO le invita a descubrir Rochefort ville aux oiseaux : un programa único de actividades para abrir los ojos, los oídos… y los horizontes.
L’événement Rochefort, ville aux oiseaux Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan