Rock F'L 3 Pompey

samedi 1 novembre 2025

Rock F’L 3

59 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Pompey Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Samedi 2025-11-01 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-01

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Le Rock’FL est de retour pour sa troisième édition ! ¿¿

Rendez-vous le 01 Novembre 2025 au Centre Socio Culturel de Pompey

¿¿ AU PROGRAMME

¿¿ Rock’N’Roll Man TRIBUTE JOHNNY HALLYDAY

Rock’N’Roll Man est un tribute à Johnny Hallyday, porté par “Ludo” , dont la voix puissante rend hommage avec respect et authenticité. Autour de lui, une équipe de musiciens talentueux Zak et Fanfy aux guitares, Christian aux claviers, Stef à la basse, Erwann à la batterie, P’tit Melo à l’harmonica, et Shauna & Sandrine aux chœurs. Ensemble, ils recréent l’énergie, l’émotion et la ferveur des plus grands concerts de Johnny.

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknrollmans

¿¿ M2K Unpluuged TRIBUTE NIRVANA UNPLUGGED

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575119342120

¿¿ Buvette locale

¿¿ Restauration sur place

Plus d’informations à venir !

Vous souhaitez rejoindre l’équipe de bénévoles du Rock’FL ?

Inscrivez-vous ici https://forms.gle/HaW2RY9eXEBsJuaf9

Organisé par Nard Dog Productions en collaboration avec la Ville de PompeyTout public

59 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Pompey 54340 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 49 93 60

English :

Rock’FL is back for its third edition! ¿¿

See you on November 01, 2025 at the Centre Socio Culturel de Pompey

oN THE PROGRAM:

rock’N’Roll Man JOHNNY HALLYDAY TRIBUTE

Rock’N’Roll Man is a tribute to Johnny Hallyday, performed by ?Ludo? whose powerful voice pays tribute with respect and authenticity. Around him, a team of talented musicians: Zak and Fanfy on guitars, Christian on keyboards, Stef on bass, Erwann on drums, P?tit Melo on harmonica, and Shauna & Sandrine on vocals. Together, they recreate the energy, emotion and fervor of Johnny?s greatest concerts.

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknrollmans

¿¿ M2K Unpluged TRIBUTE NIRVANA UNPLUGGED

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575119342120

¿¿ Local refreshment bar

¿¿ On-site catering

More information to come!

Want to join the Rock’FL volunteer team?

Register here: https://forms.gle/HaW2RY9eXEBsJuaf9

Organized by Nard Dog Productions in collaboration with the City of Pompey

German :

Das Rock’FL ist wieder da und geht in die dritte Runde! ¿¿

Wir treffen uns am 01. November 2025 im Centre Socio Culturel de Pompey

¿¿ AUF DEM PROGRAMM STEHEN:

¿¿ Rock’N’Roll Man TRIBUTE JOHNNY HALLYDAY

Rock’N’Roll Man ist ein Tribute an Johnny Hallyday, getragen von ?Ludo? , dessen kraftvolle Stimme eine Hommage mit Respekt und Authentizität darstellt. Um ihn herum ein Team von talentierten Musikern: Zak und Fanfy an den Gitarren, Christian an den Keyboards, Stef am Bass, Erwann am Schlagzeug, P?tit Melo an der Mundharmonika und Shauna & Sandrine an den Chören. Gemeinsam schaffen sie die Energie, die Emotionen und die Inbrunst der größten Johnny-Konzerte.

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknrollmans

¿¿ M2K Unpluuged TRIBUTE NIRVANA UNPLUGGED

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575119342120

¿¿¿ Lokale Erfrischungsstände

¿¿¿ Verpflegung vor Ort

Weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze!

Möchten Sie dem ehrenamtlichen Team des Rock’FL beitreten?

Melden Sie sich hier an: https://forms.gle/HaW2RY9eXEBsJuaf9

Organisiert von Nard Dog Productions in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadt Pompey

Italiano :

Rock’FL torna per la sua terza edizione! ¿¿

Appuntamento il 01 novembre 2025 presso il Centro Socio Culturale di Pompeo

iN PROGRAMMA:

rock’N’Roll Man TRIBUTO A JOHNNY HALLYDAY

Rock’N’Roll Man è un tributo a Johnny Hallyday, interpretato da Ludo? la cui potente voce rende omaggio con rispetto e autenticità. È affiancato da un team di musicisti di talento: Zak e Fanfy alle chitarre, Christian alle tastiere, Stef al basso, Erwann alla batteria, P?tit Melo all’armonica e Shauna e Sandrine alle voci di supporto. Insieme, ricreano l’energia, l’emozione e il fervore dei più grandi concerti di Johnny.

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknrollmans

m2K Unpluged TRIBUTO NIRVANA UNPLUGGED

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575119342120

bar locale per il ristoro

ristorazione in loco

Ulteriori informazioni in arrivo!

Siete interessati a unirvi al team di volontari del Rock’FL?

Registratevi qui: https://forms.gle/HaW2RY9eXEBsJuaf9

Organizzato da Nard Dog Productions in associazione con la Città di Pompeo

Espanol :

¡Rock’FL vuelve en su tercera edición! ¿¿

Cita el 01 de noviembre de 2025 en el Centre Socio Culturel de Pompey

eN EL PROGRAMA:

rock’N’Roll Man HOMENAJE A JOHNNY HALLYDAY

Rock’N’Roll Man es un homenaje a Johnny Hallyday, interpretado por ?Ludo? cuya potente voz rinde tributo con respeto y autenticidad. Le acompaña un equipo de músicos de gran talento: Zak y Fanfy a las guitarras, Christian a los teclados, Stef al bajo, Erwann a la batería, P’tit Melo a la armónica y Shauna y Sandrine a los coros. Juntos, recrean la energía, la emoción y el fervor de los mejores conciertos de Johnny.

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknrollmans

¿¿ M2K Unpluged TRIBUTO NIRVANA UNPLUGGED

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575119342120

bar de refrescos local

catering in situ

Más información próximamente

¿Quieres formar parte del equipo de voluntarios de Rock’FL?

Inscríbase aquí: https://forms.gle/HaW2RY9eXEBsJuaf9

Organizado por Nard Dog Productions en asociación con el Ayuntamiento de Pompey

