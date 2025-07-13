Rock in Jer LOURDES Lourdes

LOURDES 59 Avenue Francis Lagardère Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13 23:30:00

2025-07-13

Rock’in Jer le dimanche 13 juillet au pic du Jer

Montée et descente non-stop de 10h00 à 22h00 (dernière montée)

Descente après le feu d’artifice tiré depuis le château-fort !

A partir de 19 h00 :

Soirée plancha sur réservation

– brochette de poulet mariné

– lomo sauce chorizo

– salade mixte

– pommes de terre au four

Concert à partir de 20h00 avec le groupe Agathe De Blues

Feu d’artifice

Dernière descente minuit .

Renseignements et réservation au 05 62 94 00 41

.

LOURDES 59 Avenue Francis Lagardère Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 94 00 41

English :

Rock’in Jer Sunday, July 13 at Pic du Jer

Non-stop ascent and descent from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm (last ascent)

Descent after the fireworks from the château-fort!

From 19:00 onwards:

Plancha evening on reservation

? marinated chicken skewer

? lomo with chorizo sauce

? mixed salad

? baked potato

Concert from 8:00 pm with the band Agathe De Blues

Fireworks display

Last run at midnight.

Information and reservations on 05 62 94 00 41

German :

Rock’in Jer am Sonntag, den 13. Juli auf dem Pic du Jer

Berg- und Talfahrt nonstop von 10.00 bis 22.00 Uhr (letzte Bergfahrt)

Abfahrt nach dem Feuerwerk, das von der Festung aus abgefeuert wird!

Ab 19.00 Uhr:

Plancha-Abend auf Reservierung

? marinierter Hähnchenspieß

? Lomo mit Chorizo-Sauce

? gemischter Salat

? gebackene Kartoffeln

Konzert ab 20:00 Uhr mit der Gruppe Agathe De Blues

Feuerwerk

Letzte Abfahrt Mitternacht .

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 62 94 00 41

Italiano :

Rock’in Jer domenica 13 luglio al Pic du Jer

Salita e discesa non-stop dalle 10.00 alle 22.00 (ultima salita)

Discesa dopo i fuochi d’artificio dal castello-fortezza!

Dalle ore 19.00:

Serata Plancha su prenotazione

spiedino di pollo marinato

lomo con salsa chorizo

insalata mista

patate in camicia

Concerto dalle 20.00 con il gruppo Agathe De Blues

Spettacolo pirotecnico

Ultima goccia a mezzanotte.

Informazioni e prenotazioni al numero 05 62 94 00 41

Espanol :

Rock’in Jer el domingo 13 de julio en Pic du Jer

Subida y bajada ininterrumpidas de 10.00 a 22.00 (última subida)

¡Descenso después de los fuegos artificiales desde el castillo-fortaleza!

A partir de las 19.00 hrs:

Plancha nocturna previa reserva

? brocheta de pollo marinado

? lomo con salsa de chorizo

? ensalada mixta

? patatas asadas

Concierto a partir de las 20h con el grupo Agathe De Blues

Castillo de fuegos artificiales

Última gota medianoche .

Información y reservas en el 05 62 94 00 41

