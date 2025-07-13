Rock in Jer LOURDES Lourdes
Rock in Jer LOURDES Lourdes dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Rock in Jer
LOURDES 59 Avenue Francis Lagardère Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Rock’in Jer le dimanche 13 juillet au pic du Jer
Montée et descente non-stop de 10h00 à 22h00 (dernière montée)
Descente après le feu d’artifice tiré depuis le château-fort !
A partir de 19 h00 :
Soirée plancha sur réservation
– brochette de poulet mariné
– lomo sauce chorizo
– salade mixte
– pommes de terre au four
Concert à partir de 20h00 avec le groupe Agathe De Blues
Feu d’artifice
Dernière descente minuit .
Renseignements et réservation au 05 62 94 00 41
.
LOURDES 59 Avenue Francis Lagardère Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 94 00 41
English :
Rock’in Jer Sunday, July 13 at Pic du Jer
Non-stop ascent and descent from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm (last ascent)
Descent after the fireworks from the château-fort!
From 19:00 onwards:
Plancha evening on reservation
? marinated chicken skewer
? lomo with chorizo sauce
? mixed salad
? baked potato
Concert from 8:00 pm with the band Agathe De Blues
Fireworks display
Last run at midnight.
Information and reservations on 05 62 94 00 41
German :
Rock’in Jer am Sonntag, den 13. Juli auf dem Pic du Jer
Berg- und Talfahrt nonstop von 10.00 bis 22.00 Uhr (letzte Bergfahrt)
Abfahrt nach dem Feuerwerk, das von der Festung aus abgefeuert wird!
Ab 19.00 Uhr:
Plancha-Abend auf Reservierung
? marinierter Hähnchenspieß
? Lomo mit Chorizo-Sauce
? gemischter Salat
? gebackene Kartoffeln
Konzert ab 20:00 Uhr mit der Gruppe Agathe De Blues
Feuerwerk
Letzte Abfahrt Mitternacht .
Informationen und Reservierungen unter 05 62 94 00 41
Italiano :
Rock’in Jer domenica 13 luglio al Pic du Jer
Salita e discesa non-stop dalle 10.00 alle 22.00 (ultima salita)
Discesa dopo i fuochi d’artificio dal castello-fortezza!
Dalle ore 19.00:
Serata Plancha su prenotazione
spiedino di pollo marinato
lomo con salsa chorizo
insalata mista
patate in camicia
Concerto dalle 20.00 con il gruppo Agathe De Blues
Spettacolo pirotecnico
Ultima goccia a mezzanotte.
Informazioni e prenotazioni al numero 05 62 94 00 41
Espanol :
Rock’in Jer el domingo 13 de julio en Pic du Jer
Subida y bajada ininterrumpidas de 10.00 a 22.00 (última subida)
¡Descenso después de los fuegos artificiales desde el castillo-fortaleza!
A partir de las 19.00 hrs:
Plancha nocturna previa reserva
? brocheta de pollo marinado
? lomo con salsa de chorizo
? ensalada mixta
? patatas asadas
Concierto a partir de las 20h con el grupo Agathe De Blues
Castillo de fuegos artificiales
Última gota medianoche .
Información y reservas en el 05 62 94 00 41
L’événement Rock in Jer Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65