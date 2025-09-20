Rock N’ Roulettes #8 Tours

Rock N’ Roulettes #8 Tours samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Rock N’ Roulettes #8

Ile Balzac Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 12:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Festival de musique gratuit avec du rock et des roulettes, organisé par l’asso Le Macrocosme.

Animations pour les enfants, restauration et bar

Festival de musique gratuit avec du rock et des roulettes, organisé par l’asso Le Macrocosme.

Animations pour les enfants, restauration et bar

2 scènes

WHITE SOFA (metal electro)

ARTILLERIE DE SALOPARDS (rap contestataire)

SHARK MAYOL (zouk punk)

STALEMATE (crossover trash)

GROSSO MODO (live techno)

WE?NERVES (garage punkabilly)

SWEETPEAS (sweet punk)

UPRAISE (power rock)

VAL DE LOIRE (new wave) .

Ile Balzac Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire rocknroulettes@outlook.fr

English :

Free music festival with rock and roll, organized by Le Macrocosme.

Entertainment for children, catering and bar

German :

Kostenloses Musikfestival mit Rock und Roulette, organisiert von der asso Le Macrocosme.

Animationen für Kinder, Verpflegung und Bar

Italiano :

Festival musicale gratuito con rock and rollers, organizzato da Le Macrocosme.

Animazione per bambini, ristorazione e bar

Espanol :

Festival de música gratuito con rock and rollers, organizado por Le Macrocosme.

Entretenimiento para niños, catering y bar

L’événement Rock N’ Roulettes #8 Tours a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par Tours Val de Loire Tourisme