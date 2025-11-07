Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges La Cordo Romans-sur-Isère
Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges La Cordo Romans-sur-Isère vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges
La Cordo 3 quai Sainte Claire Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
adhérents
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-07 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-07 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-07
Le festival Rock This Town promet un concentré brut d’énergie, d’attitude et de décibels.
Des hymnes taillés pour la scène, une ambiance électrique, un esprit punk assumé: Let’s rock this town, together !
Si vous aimez Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, venez!
.
La Cordo 3 quai Sainte Claire Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 00 40 info@mistralpalace.com
English :
The Rock This Town festival promises a raw concentration of energy, attitude and decibels.
Anthems made for the stage, an electric atmosphere, a punk spirit: Let?s rock this town, together!
If you like: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, come along!
German :
Das Rock This Town-Festival verspricht eine geballte Ladung an Energie, Haltung und Dezibel.
Hymnen, die für die Bühne gemacht sind, eine elektrisierende Atmosphäre, ein Punkgeist: Let’s rock this town, together!
Wenn du magst: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, komm!
Italiano :
Il festival Rock This Town promette un mix di energia, attitudine e decibel.
Con inni fatti per il palcoscenico, un’atmosfera elettrica e uno spirito punk: facciamo rock in questa città, insieme!
Se vi piacciono: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, venite con noi!
Espanol :
El festival Rock This Town promete una cruda mezcla de energía, actitud y decibelios.
Con himnos hechos para el escenario, un ambiente eléctrico y un espíritu punk: ¡rockeemos esta ciudad, juntos!
Si te gustan: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, ¡ven!
L’événement Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Valence Romans Tourisme