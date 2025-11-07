Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges La Cordo Romans-sur-Isère

Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges

La Cordo 3 quai Sainte Claire Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

adhérents

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

Le festival Rock This Town promet un concentré brut d’énergie, d’attitude et de décibels.

Des hymnes taillés pour la scène, une ambiance électrique, un esprit punk assumé: Let’s rock this town, together !

Si vous aimez Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, venez!

.

La Cordo 3 quai Sainte Claire Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 00 40 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

The Rock This Town festival promises a raw concentration of energy, attitude and decibels.

Anthems made for the stage, an electric atmosphere, a punk spirit: Let?s rock this town, together!

If you like: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, come along!

German :

Das Rock This Town-Festival verspricht eine geballte Ladung an Energie, Haltung und Dezibel.

Hymnen, die für die Bühne gemacht sind, eine elektrisierende Atmosphäre, ein Punkgeist: Let’s rock this town, together!

Wenn du magst: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, komm!

Italiano :

Il festival Rock This Town promette un mix di energia, attitudine e decibel.

Con inni fatti per il palcoscenico, un’atmosfera elettrica e uno spirito punk: facciamo rock in questa città, insieme!

Se vi piacciono: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, venite con noi!

Espanol :

El festival Rock This Town promete una cruda mezcla de energía, actitud y decibelios.

Con himnos hechos para el escenario, un ambiente eléctrico y un espíritu punk: ¡rockeemos esta ciudad, juntos!

Si te gustan: Dogs, Gwendoline, Sham 69, ¡ven!

L’événement Rock This Town #8 Jour 2 Dynamite Shakers Claimed Choice Droges Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Valence Romans Tourisme