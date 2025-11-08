Rock This Town #8 Jour 3 RANCŒUR + TEDAAK + RÉGINE TONIC Le Vacarme Exquis Bourg-lès-Valence

Rock This Town #8 Jour 3 RANCŒUR + TEDAAK + RÉGINE TONIC

Le Vacarme Exquis 811 Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1000000 EUR

Prix libre

Début : 2025-11-08 21:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 00:00:00

2025-11-08

Une belle soirée au Vacarmes Exquis, du tekno punk avec Tedaak à la cold Oï de Rancœur, avec les sets garage mais pas que de Régine Tonic aux platines, éclectisme et fête sont au rendez-vous !

En partenariat avec le Vacarme Exquis

.

+33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

A great evening at Vacarmes Exquis, from tekno punk with Tedaak to Ranc?ur’s cold Oï, with Régine Tonic’s garage sets on the turntables, eclecticism and party!

In partnership with Vacarme Exquis

German :

Ein schöner Abend im Vacarmes Exquis, vom Tekno-Punk mit Tedaak bis zum Cold Oï von Ranc?ur, mit den Garagen-Sets, aber nicht nur von Régine Tonic an den Plattentellern, Eklektizismus und Party sind angesagt!

In Partnerschaft mit Vacarme Exquis

Italiano :

Una grande serata al Vacarmes Exquis, dal tekno punk con Tedaak al freddo Oï di Ranc?ur, con i set garage di Régine Tonic ai giradischi, eclettismo e festa!

In collaborazione con Vacarme Exquis

Espanol :

Una gran noche en Vacarmes Exquis, del tekno punk con Tedaak al frío Oï de Ranc?ur, con los sets garajeros de Régine Tonic a los platos, ¡eclecticismo y fiesta!

En colaboración con Vacarme Exquis

