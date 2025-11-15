Rock This Town #8 Jour 5 LEROY SE MEURT + LA FLEMME + MOJA + LATE! + VON KIDS Mistral Palace Valence

Rock This Town #8 Jour 5 LEROY SE MEURT + LA FLEMME + MOJA + LATE! + VON KIDS

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 18 EUR

Lycéens, Etudiants, -18ans, bénéficiaires du RSA sur présentation d’un justificatif Adhérents Mistral Palace ou La Cordo

Début : 2025-11-15 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15 04:00:00

2025-11-15

Le festival Rock This Town, c’est une photographie du rock indépendant mondial tel qu’il existe aujourd’hui. Au Mistral Palace, c’est la découverte chaque soir de groupes peu connus, souvent aussi ceux que vous écouterez demain parmi eux.

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

The Rock This Town festival is a snapshot of world independent rock as it exists today. At Mistral Palace, you’ll discover little-known bands every night, and often the ones you’ll be listening to among them tomorrow.

German :

Das Festival Rock This Town ist eine Momentaufnahme des weltweiten Indie-Rocks, wie er heute existiert. Im Mistral Palace werden jeden Abend unbekannte Bands vorgestellt, oft auch die, die Sie morgen unter ihnen hören werden.

Italiano :

Il festival Rock This Town è un’istantanea del rock indipendente mondiale come esiste oggi. Ogni sera, al Mistral Palace, scoprirete band poco conosciute e spesso quelle che ascolterete domani.

Espanol :

El festival Rock This Town es una instantánea del rock independiente mundial tal y como existe hoy en día. Cada noche, en el Palacio Mistral, descubrirá bandas poco conocidas, y a menudo las que escuchará mañana entre ellas.

