ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT – Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 28 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT Route de Montferrier Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Rock and Wine

Une grande soirée musicale vous attend au Domaine sous le signe de la fête et du partage

Concerts live: · Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys · Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la sante, à consommer avec modération

Route de Montferrier

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 10 34 53 wineclub@domainesaintclement.fr

English :

Rock and Wine

A great evening of music, festivities and sharing awaits you at the Domaine

Live concerts: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation

German :

Rock and Wine

Ein großer musikalischer Abend erwartet Sie auf der Domaine unter dem Zeichen des Feierns und Teilens

Live-Konzerte: Lonely Boys Tribute Band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute Band Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich und sollte in Maßen genossen werden

Italiano :

Rock e vino

Una grande serata di musica, festa e condivisione vi aspetta al Domaine

Concerti dal vivo: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

L’abuso di alcol è pericoloso per la salute: bevete con moderazione

Espanol :

Rock y vino

Una gran noche de música, fiesta y convivencia te espera en el Domaine

Conciertos en directo: Lonely Boys banda tributo a The Black Keys Pogosticks banda tributo a Red Hot Chili Peppers

El abuso de alcohol es peligroso para la salud. Beba con moderación

