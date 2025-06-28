ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT – Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 28 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT  Route de Montferrier Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :
2025-06-28

Rock and Wine
Une grande soirée musicale vous attend au Domaine sous le signe de la fête et du partage

Concerts live: · Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys · Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la sante, à consommer avec modération
Rock and Wine
Une grande soirée musicale vous attend au Domaine sous le signe de la fête et du partage

Concerts live: · Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys · Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la sante, à consommer avec modération   .

Route de Montferrier
Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 10 34 53  wineclub@domainesaintclement.fr

English :

Rock and Wine
A great evening of music, festivities and sharing awaits you at the Domaine

Live concerts: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation

German :

Rock and Wine
Ein großer musikalischer Abend erwartet Sie auf der Domaine unter dem Zeichen des Feierns und Teilens

Live-Konzerte: Lonely Boys Tribute Band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute Band Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich und sollte in Maßen genossen werden

Italiano :

Rock e vino
Una grande serata di musica, festa e condivisione vi aspetta al Domaine

Concerti dal vivo: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers

L’abuso di alcol è pericoloso per la salute: bevete con moderazione

Espanol :

Rock y vino
Una gran noche de música, fiesta y convivencia te espera en el Domaine

Conciertos en directo: Lonely Boys banda tributo a The Black Keys Pogosticks banda tributo a Red Hot Chili Peppers

El abuso de alcohol es peligroso para la salud. Beba con moderación

L’événement ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT Saint-Clément-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP