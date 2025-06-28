ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT – Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 28 juin 2025 07:00
Hérault
ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT Route de Montferrier Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-28
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
Rock and Wine
Une grande soirée musicale vous attend au Domaine sous le signe de la fête et du partage
Concerts live: · Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys · Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers
L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la sante, à consommer avec modération
Rock and Wine
Une grande soirée musicale vous attend au Domaine sous le signe de la fête et du partage
Concerts live: · Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys · Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers
L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la sante, à consommer avec modération .
Route de Montferrier
Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 10 34 53 wineclub@domainesaintclement.fr
English :
Rock and Wine
A great evening of music, festivities and sharing awaits you at the Domaine
Live concerts: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers
Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation
German :
Rock and Wine
Ein großer musikalischer Abend erwartet Sie auf der Domaine unter dem Zeichen des Feierns und Teilens
Live-Konzerte: Lonely Boys Tribute Band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute Band Red Hot Chili Peppers
Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich und sollte in Maßen genossen werden
Italiano :
Rock e vino
Una grande serata di musica, festa e condivisione vi aspetta al Domaine
Concerti dal vivo: Lonely Boys Tribute band The Black Keys Pogosticks Tribute band Red Hot Chili Peppers
L’abuso di alcol è pericoloso per la salute: bevete con moderazione
Espanol :
Rock y vino
Una gran noche de música, fiesta y convivencia te espera en el Domaine
Conciertos en directo: Lonely Boys banda tributo a The Black Keys Pogosticks banda tributo a Red Hot Chili Peppers
El abuso de alcohol es peligroso para la salud. Beba con moderación
L’événement ROCK & WINE AU DOMAINE DE SAINT CLEMENT Saint-Clément-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP