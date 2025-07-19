Rockamatour invite LED ZEPPELIN interprété par le Tribute Band ZEPSET TOUR DE CHAMARET (ASTC) Chamaret
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-07-19 21:30:00
Concert LED ZEPPELIN interprété par le Tribute Band ZEPSET
TOUR DE CHAMARET (ASTC) La Tour Chamaret 26230 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes tourdechamaret@gmail.com
English :
LED ZEPPELIN concert performed by Tribute Band ZEPSET
German :
LED ZEPPELIN-Konzert, interpretiert von der Tribute Band ZEPSET
Italiano :
Concerto dei LED ZEPPELIN eseguito dalla Tribute Band ZEPSET
Espanol :
Concierto de LED ZEPPELIN interpretado por la banda tributo ZEPSET
