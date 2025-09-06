Rock’n’Roll Night Th3ory + Face 2 Fake + Solstitium La Poudrière Belfort
La Poudrière 7 Avenue du Général Sarrail Belfort Territoire de Belfort
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR
Début : 2025-09-06 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-07
2025-09-06
Pour sa troisième édition, la Rock’n’Roll Night revient encore plus puissante !!!
Horizon Prod. System vous propose une programmation exceptionnelle, des invités qui nous viennent de Toulon pour TH3ORY (Cyber Nu Métal), Lyon pour FACE 2 FAKE (Fusion Métal Band) et localement avec SOLSTITIUM (Epic Death Doom).
Avec une telle affiche et votre furieuse énergie, La Poudrière devrait trembler ALL NIGHT LONG. .
La Poudrière 7 Avenue du Général Sarrail Belfort 90000 Territoire de Belfort Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 58 11 77 contact@poudriere.com
