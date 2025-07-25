Roer’Africa Villefranche-de-Rouergue
Profitez de musique, buvette, restauration et marché d’artisanat Africain !
Vendredi 25 juillet
21h-22h Concert Abel Mbamy
22h30-00h30 Concert de Bakh yaye de Toulouse
Samedi 26 juillet
19h-20h spectacle faux lion
21h-23h Concert de Mamadou sene de Brive la Gaillarde
23h30-1h30 Concert de Farangola avec Ruy
01h30 -02h30 bal Zook, musique exotique
Dimanche 27 juillet
Marché gourmand avec yassa maffe, theboudien, banane plantin .
Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 49 02 16 40
English :
Enjoy music, refreshments and a market of African handicrafts!
German :
Genießen Sie Musik, Erfrischungen, Essen und Trinken und einen Markt mit afrikanischem Kunsthandwerk!
Italiano :
Musica, rinfreschi e un mercatino di artigianato africano!
Espanol :
Disfrute de música, refrescos y un mercado de artesanía africana
