Roland Magdane Clap de fin Abbeville

Roland Magdane Clap de fin

boulevard vauban Abbeville Somme

Tarif : 43 – 43 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-27

Date(s) :

2026-02-27

Depuis 50 ans, Roland Magdane occupe toujours avec succès le paysage de l’humour. Après une carrière bien remplie à la scène et à la télévision, il a décidé de prendre un repos bien mérité. La tournée de 2026 avec son spectacle CLAP DE FIN sera la tournée d’adieu.

boulevard vauban Abbeville 80100 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 47 29 00

English :

For the past 50 years, Roland Magdane has been a fixture on the comedy scene. After a busy career on stage and television, he has decided to take a well-deserved rest. The 2026 tour with his show CLAP DE FIN will be his farewell tour.

German :

Seit 50 Jahren besetzt Roland Magdane immer noch erfolgreich die Humorlandschaft. Nach einer ausgefüllten Karriere auf der Bühne und im Fernsehen hat er beschlossen, sich eine wohlverdiente Pause zu gönnen. Die Tournee im Jahr 2026 mit seiner Show CLAP DE FIN wird seine Abschiedstournee sein.

Italiano :

Roland Magdane è stato un punto fermo della scena comica per 50 anni. Dopo una carriera intensa sul palcoscenico e in televisione, ha deciso di prendersi una meritata pausa. Il tour del 2026 con il suo spettacolo CLAP DE FIN sarà il suo tour d’addio.

Espanol :

Roland Magdane lleva 50 años en el mundo de la comedia. Tras una intensa carrera en los escenarios y la televisión, ha decidido tomarse un merecido descanso. La gira de 2026 con su espectáculo CLAP DE FIN será su gira de despedida.

