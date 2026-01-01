Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa LOURDES Lourdes

Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa

LOURDES 27 Chemin de Lannedarré Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-01-31 08:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00

2026-01-31

Compétition de roller.

Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa organisée par le Roller Club Lourdais.

Samedi 31 janvier et Dimanche 1er février de 8h à 18h au Palais des sports Frnaçois Abadie

Entrée gratuite.

Renseignements au 06 19 29 41 09.

LOURDES 27 Chemin de Lannedarré Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 19 29 41 09

English :

Rollerblading competition.

Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa organized by the Roller Club Lourdais.

Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 8am-6pm at the Palais des sports Frnaçois Abadie

Free admission.

Information on 06 19 29 41 09.

