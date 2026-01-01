Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa LOURDES Lourdes
Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa LOURDES Lourdes samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa
LOURDES 27 Chemin de Lannedarré Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-31 08:00:00
fin : 2026-02-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-31
Compétition de roller.
Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa organisée par le Roller Club Lourdais.
Samedi 31 janvier et Dimanche 1er février de 8h à 18h au Palais des sports Frnaçois Abadie
Entrée gratuite.
Renseignements au 06 19 29 41 09.
.
LOURDES 27 Chemin de Lannedarré Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 19 29 41 09
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rollerblading competition.
Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa organized by the Roller Club Lourdais.
Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 8am-6pm at the Palais des sports Frnaçois Abadie
Free admission.
Information on 06 19 29 41 09.
L’événement Roller Copa Inter Pyrénéa Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65