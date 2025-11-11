Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Romance Urbaine Théâtre Blossac Châtellerault

Romance Urbaine

Romance Urbaine Théâtre Blossac Châtellerault samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Romance Urbaine

Théâtre Blossac 80 boulevard Blossac Châtellerault Châtellerault Vienne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :
2025-12-13

  .

Théâtre Blossac 80 boulevard Blossac Châtellerault Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 23 70 64 

English : Romance Urbaine

German : Romance Urbaine

Italiano :

Espanol : Romance Urbaine

L’événement Romance Urbaine Châtellerault a été mis à jour le 2025-11-09 par Agence Départementale du Tourisme de la Vienne