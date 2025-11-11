Romance Urbaine Théâtre Blossac Châtellerault
Romance Urbaine Théâtre Blossac Châtellerault samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Romance Urbaine
Théâtre Blossac 80 boulevard Blossac Châtellerault Châtellerault Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
.
Théâtre Blossac 80 boulevard Blossac Châtellerault Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 23 70 64
English : Romance Urbaine
German : Romance Urbaine
Italiano :
Espanol : Romance Urbaine
L’événement Romance Urbaine Châtellerault a été mis à jour le 2025-11-09 par Agence Départementale du Tourisme de la Vienne