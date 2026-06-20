Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS LUNDI 13 JUILLET

84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-13 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

NO NAME

L’Orchestre NO NAME vous propose un show énergique, allant des plus grands tubes des années 80 aux années Disco, des grands standards Pop/Rock aux toutes dernières nouveautés. Suivi d’un feu d’artifice grandiose et flamboiant, digne du 14 Juillet.

Gratuit En famille et entre amis

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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

NO NAME

The NO NAME Orchestra presents an energetic show, ranging from the biggest hits of the ’80s to the disco era, from classic pop and rock standards to the very latest hits. Followed by a spectacular, dazzling fireworks display, worthy of Bastille Day.

Free! Enjoy it with family and friends.

L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS LUNDI 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU