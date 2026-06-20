ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS LUNDI 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS LUNDI 13 JUILLET
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
NO NAME
L’Orchestre NO NAME vous propose un show énergique, allant des plus grands tubes des années 80 aux années Disco, des grands standards Pop/Rock aux toutes dernières nouveautés. Suivi d’un feu d’artifice grandiose et flamboiant, digne du 14 Juillet.
Gratuit En famille et entre amis
.
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
NO NAME
The NO NAME Orchestra presents an energetic show, ranging from the biggest hits of the ’80s to the disco era, from classic pop and rock standards to the very latest hits. Followed by a spectacular, dazzling fireworks display, worthy of Bastille Day.
Free! Enjoy it with family and friends.
L’événement ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS LUNDI 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- PASSAGE DU TOUR DE FRANCE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 6 juillet 2026
- PASSAGE DU TOUR DE FRANCE 6 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 6 juillet 2026
- INITIATION SLACKLINE 6 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 6 juillet 2026
- 105ᵉ TOURNOI DE TENNIS HOMOLOGUÉ VILLE DE FONT-ROMEU 7 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 7 juillet 2026
- ROMEUFONIES CONCERT VARIÉTÉS VENDREDI 10 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 10 juillet 2026