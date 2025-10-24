Rosa Lune Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement

Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 18 EUR

Début : 2025-10-24

fin : 2025-10-25

2025-10-24

Théâtre d’ombres, conte et violoncelle. Au son du violoncelle et des percussions corporelles, deux interprètes nous racontent avec humour et poésie l’histoire de Rosa Lune. Une ode au vivre-ensemble et à la tolérance.

English :

Shadow theater, storytelling and cello. To the sound of the cello and body percussion, two performers tell the story of Rosa Lune with humor and poetry. An ode to living together and tolerance.

German :

Schattentheater, Märchen und Cello. Zu den Klängen des Cellos und der Bodypercussion erzählen uns zwei Darstellerinnen mit Humor und Poesie die Geschichte von Rosa Lune. Eine Ode an das Zusammenleben und die Toleranz.

Italiano :

Teatro d’ombre, narrazione e violoncello. Al suono del violoncello e della body percussion, due interpreti raccontano la storia di Rosa Lune con umorismo e poesia. Un’ode alla convivenza e alla tolleranza.

Espanol :

Teatro de sombras, cuentacuentos y violonchelo. Al son del violonchelo y la percusión corporal, dos intérpretes cuentan la historia de Rosa Lune con humor y poesía. Una oda a la convivencia y la tolerancia.

