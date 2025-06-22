Route des Orgues Concert orgue et trompes de chasse – Eglise Saint-Laurent Magnières, 22 juin 2025 16:00, Magnières.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Route des Orgues Concert orgue et trompes de chasse Eglise Saint-Laurent 23 rue de l’église Magnières Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-22 16:00:00

fin : 2025-06-22

Date(s) :

2025-06-22

L’Association des Amis de l’Orgue organise un concert d’orgue et trompes de chasse avec Vincent Bigerel et le « Débuché de Nancy » le dimanche 22 juin à 16h en l’église Saint-Laurent de Magnières. Participation libre.Tout public

0 .

Eglise Saint-Laurent 23 rue de l’église

Magnières 54129 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 75 13 37 tourisme@tourisme-lunevillois.com

English :

The Association des Amis de l’Orgue is organizing an organ and hunting horn concert with Vincent Bigerel and the « Débuché de Nancy » on Sunday June 22 at 4pm in the Saint-Laurent church in Magnières. Free admission.

German :

Die Association des Amis de l’Orgue organisiert ein Konzert für Orgel und Jagdhornbläser mit Vincent Bigerel und dem « Débuché de Nancy » am Sonntag, den 22. Juni um 16 Uhr in der Kirche Saint-Laurent in Magnières. Freie Teilnahme.

Italiano :

L’Associazione degli Amici dell’Organo organizza un concerto di organo e corno da caccia con Vincent Bigerel e il « Débuché de Nancy » domenica 22 giugno alle 16.00 nella chiesa di Saint-Laurent a Magnières. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

La Association des Amis de l’Orgue organiza un concierto de órgano y trompa de caza con Vincent Bigerel y el « Débuché de Nancy » el domingo 22 de junio a las 16:00 h en la iglesia Saint-Laurent de Magnières. Entrada gratuita.

L’événement Route des Orgues Concert orgue et trompes de chasse Magnières a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS