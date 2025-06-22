Route des Orgues Concert orgue et trompes de chasse – Eglise Saint-Laurent Magnières, 22 juin 2025 16:00, Magnières.
L’Association des Amis de l’Orgue organise un concert d’orgue et trompes de chasse avec Vincent Bigerel et le « Débuché de Nancy » le dimanche 22 juin à 16h en l’église Saint-Laurent de Magnières. Participation libre.Tout public
The Association des Amis de l’Orgue is organizing an organ and hunting horn concert with Vincent Bigerel and the « Débuché de Nancy » on Sunday June 22 at 4pm in the Saint-Laurent church in Magnières. Free admission.
Die Association des Amis de l’Orgue organisiert ein Konzert für Orgel und Jagdhornbläser mit Vincent Bigerel und dem « Débuché de Nancy » am Sonntag, den 22. Juni um 16 Uhr in der Kirche Saint-Laurent in Magnières. Freie Teilnahme.
L’Associazione degli Amici dell’Organo organizza un concerto di organo e corno da caccia con Vincent Bigerel e il « Débuché de Nancy » domenica 22 giugno alle 16.00 nella chiesa di Saint-Laurent a Magnières. Ingresso libero.
La Association des Amis de l’Orgue organiza un concierto de órgano y trompa de caza con Vincent Bigerel y el « Débuché de Nancy » el domingo 22 de junio a las 16:00 h en la iglesia Saint-Laurent de Magnières. Entrada gratuita.
