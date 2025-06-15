Royan Atlantique Open ATP Challenger – Garden Tennis Royan, 15 juin 2025 07:00, Royan.

Charente-Maritime

Royan Atlantique Open ATP Challenger Garden Tennis 4 allée des Rochers Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : 2025-06-15

Début : 2025-06-15

fin : 2025-06-21

Date(s) :

2025-06-15

Le Tournoi ATP Challenger de Royan marque le grand retour du tennis professionnel… 45 ans après ! Gratuit et ouvert à tous, cet événement exceptionnel vous propose 7 jours de compétition intense, au plus haut niveau.

Garden Tennis 4 allée des Rochers

Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 39 89 24

English :

The Royan ATP Challenger Tournament marks the return of professional tennis? 45 years on! Free and open to all, this exceptional event offers 7 days of intense competition at the highest level.

German :

Das ATP-Challenger-Turnier in Royan markiert die Rückkehr des professionellen Tennis? 45 Jahre später! Das Turnier ist kostenlos und offen für alle und bietet sieben Tage lang intensiven Wettkampf auf höchstem Niveau.

Italiano :

Il torneo ATP Challenger di Royan segna il ritorno del tennis professionistico? 45 anni dopo! Gratuito e aperto a tutti, questo evento eccezionale offre 7 giorni di intensa competizione ai massimi livelli.

Espanol :

El torneo ATP Challenger de Royan marca el regreso del tenis profesional… ¡45 años después! Gratuito y abierto a todos, este acontecimiento excepcional ofrece 7 días de intensa competición al más alto nivel.

