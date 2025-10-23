ROYAN walking tour visite en anglais du quartier du parc Le Palais Royan Evènement Royan

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

6 à 12 ans

Début : 2025-10-23 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-23 15:30:00

2025-10-23

Spend two hours with your professionally qualified guide to discover the secrets of Royan and its history.

Le Palais Royan Evènement Côté mer Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 08 21 00 contact@royanatlantique.fr

English :

German :

Verbringen Sie zwei Stunden mit Ihrem professionell ausgebildeten Fremdenführer, um die Geheimnisse von Royan und seiner Geschichte zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Trascorrete due ore con la vostra guida professionalmente qualificata per scoprire i segreti di Royan e della sua storia.

Espanol :

Pase dos horas con su guía profesional cualificado para descubrir los secretos de Royan y su historia.

