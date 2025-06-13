Fête de la musique rue du Groupe Manouchian Paris 20ème – rue du Groupe Manouchian Paris 21 juin 2025
19h30 : Zèbre
20h30 : Stef2lamort Gang
21h15 : Ludo
21h30 : Miss J
22h30 : Rock Autopsie
Le samedi 21 juin 2025
de 19h00 à 00h00
gratuit Tout public.
rue du Groupe Manouchian rue du Groupe Manouchian 75020 Paris
rue du Groupe Manouchian rue du Groupe Manouchian 75020 Paris
Encore plus de musique pour cette 4ème édition dans la zone piétonne de la rue du groupe Manouchian.