Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

RUGBY À XIII CARCASSONNE XIII VILLEFRANCHE XIII AVEYRON Carcassonne

RUGBY À XIII CARCASSONNE XIII VILLEFRANCHE XIII AVEYRON

RUGBY À XIII CARCASSONNE XIII VILLEFRANCHE XIII AVEYRON Carcassonne samedi 29 novembre 2025.

RUGBY À XIII CARCASSONNE XIII VILLEFRANCHE XIII AVEYRON

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :
2025-11-29

Rugby à XIII Championnat Super XIII 8ème journée

Carcassonne XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron au Stade Albert Domec.
  .

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 47 74 74 

English :

Rugby à XIII Super XIII Championship Day 8

Carcassonne XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron at Stade Albert Domec.

German :

Rugby à XIII Meisterschaft Super XIII 8. Tag

Carcassonne XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron im Stade Albert Domec.

Italiano :

Rugby à XIII Campionato Super XIII 8a giornata

Carcassonne XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron allo Stade Albert Domec.

Espanol :

Rugby à XIII Campeonato Super XIII Día 8

Carcassonne XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron en el Stade Albert Domec.

L’événement RUGBY À XIII CARCASSONNE XIII VILLEFRANCHE XIII AVEYRON Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT