RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON Limoux

RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON

RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON Limoux dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-19 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :
2025-10-19

Rugby à XIII Championnat Super XIII 4ème journée

Match de rugby Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron au Stade de l’Aiguille à Limoux.
  .

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 72 95 77 14  contact@limoux13.com

English :

Rugby à XIII Super XIII Championship Day 4

Rugby match Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron at Stade de l’Aiguille in Limoux.

German :

Rugby a XIII Meisterschaft Super XIII 4. Tag

Rugbyspiel Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron im Stade de l’Aiguille in Limoux.

Italiano :

Rugby à XIII Campionato Super XIII 4a giornata

Partita di rugby Limoux XIII-Villefranche XIII Aveyron allo Stade de l’Aiguille di Limoux.

Espanol :

Rugby à XIII Campeonato Super XIII Día 4

Partido de rugby Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron en el Stade de l’Aiguille en Limoux.

L’événement RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT