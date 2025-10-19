RUGBY À XIII LIMOUX XIII VILLEFRANCE XIII AVEYRON Limoux
Limoux Aude
Début : 2025-10-19 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19
2025-10-19
Rugby à XIII Championnat Super XIII 4ème journée
Match de rugby Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron au Stade de l’Aiguille à Limoux.
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 72 95 77 14 contact@limoux13.com
English :
Rugby à XIII Super XIII Championship Day 4
Rugby match Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron at Stade de l’Aiguille in Limoux.
German :
Rugby a XIII Meisterschaft Super XIII 4. Tag
Rugbyspiel Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron im Stade de l’Aiguille in Limoux.
Italiano :
Rugby à XIII Campionato Super XIII 4a giornata
Partita di rugby Limoux XIII-Villefranche XIII Aveyron allo Stade de l’Aiguille di Limoux.
Espanol :
Rugby à XIII Campeonato Super XIII Día 4
Partido de rugby Limoux XIII Villefranche XIII Aveyron en el Stade de l’Aiguille en Limoux.
