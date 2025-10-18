RUGBY À XV RC NARBONNAIS XV / STADO TARBES PYRÉNÉES RUGBY XV Narbonne
RUGBY À XV RC NARBONNAIS XV / STADO TARBES PYRÉNÉES RUGBY XV Narbonne samedi 18 octobre 2025.
RUGBY À XV RC NARBONNAIS XV / STADO TARBES PYRÉNÉES RUGBY XV
Narbonne Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
RUGBY à XV Match de Nationale 8ème Journée
RC Narbonnais contre Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby au Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.
.
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
English :
RUGBY à XV National Match Day 8
RC Narbonnais versus Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby at the Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.
German :
RUGBY à XV Spiel der Nationalmannschaft 8. Tag
RC Narbonnais gegen Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby im Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.
Italiano :
RUGBY à XV Partita nazionale 8° giorno
RC Narbonnais contro Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby al Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.
Espanol :
RUGBY à XV Partido Nacional Día 8
RC Narbonnais v Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby en el Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.
L’événement RUGBY À XV RC NARBONNAIS XV / STADO TARBES PYRÉNÉES RUGBY XV Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 ADT