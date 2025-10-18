RUGBY À XV RC NARBONNAIS XV / STADO TARBES PYRÉNÉES RUGBY XV Narbonne

Narbonne Aude

RUGBY à XV Match de Nationale 8ème Journée

RC Narbonnais contre Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby au Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

English :

RUGBY à XV National Match Day 8

RC Narbonnais versus Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby at the Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.

German :

RUGBY à XV Spiel der Nationalmannschaft 8. Tag

RC Narbonnais gegen Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby im Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.

Italiano :

RUGBY à XV Partita nazionale 8° giorno

RC Narbonnais contro Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby al Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.

Espanol :

RUGBY à XV Partido Nacional Día 8

RC Narbonnais v Stado Tarbes Pyrénées Rugby en el Parc des Sports et de l’Amitié.

