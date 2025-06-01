Rugby access match pro D2 Chambéry Aurillac – Esplanade André Gilbertas Chambéry, 1 juin 2025 15:00, Chambéry.
Savoie
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 30 EUR
Début : 2025-06-01 15:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 17:00:00
2025-06-01
Le dimanche 1er juin, nos Chambériens jouent la montée en Pro D2 face à Aurillac.
Esplanade André Gilbertas Chambéry Savoie Stadium
Chambéry 73000 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 85 78 80 secretariat@soc-rugby.com
English :
On Sunday June 1, our Chambériens face Aurillac in the Pro D2 final.
German :
Am Sonntag, den 1. Juni, spielen unsere Chambériens gegen Aurillac um den Aufstieg in die Pro D2.
Italiano :
Domenica 1° giugno, la nostra squadra di Chambéri affronta l’Aurillac per un posto nella Pro D2.
Espanol :
El domingo 1 de junio, nuestro equipo de Chambéri se enfrentará a Aurillac por una plaza en la Pro D2.
