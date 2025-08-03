RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE Béziers

RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE Béziers vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08
fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

29ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Biarritz Olympique.
Payant Billetterie en ligne   .

Avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie  

English :

day 29 of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Biarritz Olympique.

German :

29. Spieltag der Pro D2-Meisterschaft, die ASBH empfängt Biarritz Olympique.

Italiano :

29a giornata del campionato Pro D2, l’ASBH ospita il Biarritz Olympique.

Espanol :

jornada 29 del campeonato Pro D2, el ASBH recibe al Biarritz Olympique.

