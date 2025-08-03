RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE Béziers
RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE Béziers vendredi 8 mai 2026.
RUGBY PRO D2 ASBH/BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE
Avenue des Olympiades Béziers Hérault
29ème journée du championnat de Pro D2, l’ASBH reçoit Biarritz Olympique.
Payant Billetterie en ligne .
Avenue des Olympiades Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
English :
day 29 of the Pro D2 championship, ASBH hosts Biarritz Olympique.
German :
29. Spieltag der Pro D2-Meisterschaft, die ASBH empfängt Biarritz Olympique.
Italiano :
29a giornata del campionato Pro D2, l’ASBH ospita il Biarritz Olympique.
Espanol :
jornada 29 del campeonato Pro D2, el ASBH recibe al Biarritz Olympique.
