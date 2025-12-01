Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup Stade Mayol Toulon

Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup Stade Mayol Toulon dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup

Stade Mayol Quai Joseph Lafontan Toulon Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-12-14 16:15:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Match de Champions Cup.

À Toulon, le rugby, c’est plus qu’un sport, c’est carrément une institution ! Le rugby club toulonnais, équipe phare du TOP 14, vous garantit des matchs de folie dans une ambiance survoltée.

.

Stade Mayol Quai Joseph Lafontan Toulon 83000 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 41 44 55

English : Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup

In Toulon, rugby is more than just a sport, it’s an institution! The Toulon Rugby Club, the leading team in the TOP 14, guarantees crazy matches in an overexcited atmosphere.

German : Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup

In Toulon ist Rugby mehr als nur ein Sport, es ist eine Institution! Der Rugby Club Toulon, die Vorzeigemannschaft der TOP 14, garantiert Ihnen verrückte Spiele in einer aufgeladenen Atmosphäre.

Italiano : Rugby RC Tolone vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup

A Tolone, il rugby è più di un semplice sport: è un’istituzione! Il club di rugby di Tolone, la squadra di punta del TOP 14, garantisce partite pazzesche in un’atmosfera sovraeccitata.

Espanol :

Partido de la Copa de Campeones.

En Toulon, el rugby es más que un deporte, ¡es una institución! El club de rugby de Toulon, líder del TOP 14, garantiza partidos locos en un ambiente sobreexcitado.

L’événement Rugby RC Toulon vs Bath Rugby / Investec Champions Cup Toulon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Office de Tourisme Provence Méditerranée