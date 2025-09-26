Rugby Stado TPR / Bourgoin TARBES Tarbes
TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-09-26 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-26
2025-09-26
Le Stado TPR accueille Bourgoin.
Venez nombreux pousser derrière nos joueurs !
TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 56 33 85 communication@tpr65.com
English :
Stado TPR welcomes Bourgoin.
Come and support our players!
German :
Stado TPR empfängt Bourgoin.
Kommen Sie zahlreich und pushen Sie hinter unseren Spielern!
Italiano :
Stado TPR accoglie Bourgoin.
Venite a sostenere i nostri giocatori!
Espanol :
Stado TPR da la bienvenida a Bourgoin.
¡Ven a apoyar a nuestros jugadores!
