Rugby Stado TPR / Bourgoin TARBES Tarbes

Rugby Stado TPR / Bourgoin TARBES Tarbes vendredi 26 septembre 2025.

Rugby Stado TPR / Bourgoin

TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-26 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-26

Date(s) :

2025-09-26

Le Stado TPR accueille Bourgoin.

Venez nombreux pousser derrière nos joueurs !

TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 56 33 85 communication@tpr65.com

English :

Stado TPR welcomes Bourgoin.

Come and support our players!

German :

Stado TPR empfängt Bourgoin.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und pushen Sie hinter unseren Spielern!

Italiano :

Stado TPR accoglie Bourgoin.

Venite a sostenere i nostri giocatori!

Espanol :

Stado TPR da la bienvenida a Bourgoin.

¡Ven a apoyar a nuestros jugadores!

