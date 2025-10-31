Rugby Stado TPR / Niort TARBES Tarbes
Rugby Stado TPR / Niort TARBES Tarbes vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Rugby Stado TPR / Niort
TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
Le Stado TPR accueille Niort.
Venez nombreux pousser derrière nos joueurs !
TARBES Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 56 33 85 communication@tpr65.com
English :
Stado TPR welcomes Niort.
Come and support our players!
German :
Stado TPR empfängt Niort.
Kommen Sie zahlreich und pushen Sie hinter unseren Spielern!
Italiano :
Stado TPR accogliere Niort.
Venite a sostenere i nostri giocatori!
Espanol :
Stado TPR da la bienvenida a Niort.
¡Ven a apoyar a nuestros jugadores!
L’événement Rugby Stado TPR / Niort Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65