RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov L’Autre Canal Nancy

RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov

L’Autre Canal 45 Boulevard d’Austrasie Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-11 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-11 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Finale du concours tremplin GROOV, qui permet à un artiste local de pouvoir jouer sur la scène de l’Autre Canal, véritable opportunité pour sa carrière !

Venez soutenir votre artiste RAP préféré.e !Tout public

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L’Autre Canal 45 Boulevard d’Austrasie Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 38 44 88 info@lautrecanalnancy.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Final of the GROOV springboard competition, which gives a local artist the chance to play on the Autre Canal stage a real opportunity for his or her career!

Come and support your favorite RAP artist!

L’événement RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par DESTINATION NANCY