RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov L’Autre Canal Nancy
RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov L’Autre Canal Nancy samedi 11 avril 2026.
RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov
L’Autre Canal 45 Boulevard d’Austrasie Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-11 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-11 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Finale du concours tremplin GROOV, qui permet à un artiste local de pouvoir jouer sur la scène de l’Autre Canal, véritable opportunité pour sa carrière !
Venez soutenir votre artiste RAP préféré.e !Tout public
5 .
L’Autre Canal 45 Boulevard d’Austrasie Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 38 44 88 info@lautrecanalnancy.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Final of the GROOV springboard competition, which gives a local artist the chance to play on the Autre Canal stage a real opportunity for his or her career!
Come and support your favorite RAP artist!
L’événement RUN 2026 Concert Genesis Groov Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par DESTINATION NANCY