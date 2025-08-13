RUN 2026 Samedi On Danse Waack ! CCN Ballet de Lorraine Nancy

RUN 2026 Samedi On Danse Waack !

CCN Ballet de Lorraine 3 rue Henri Bazin Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-04 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

Une journée exceptionnelle dédiée au Waack en résonance avec la nouvelle création Garbo de Josépha Madoki au CCN BALLET DE LORRAINE !

Extravagant et festif, le Waacking est une danse inspirée des poses des stars hollywoodiennes qui a émergé dans la communauté gay afro et latinoaméricaine de la côte ouest des États-Unis des années 70 comme un espace d’expression et de liberté. Au programme stage d’initiation en journée puis atelier tout public qui permettront de préparer un battle enflammé et de se chauffer pour un DJ set endiablé !

Programme

Stage d’inititation au Waacking avec Lavanda et Waabee

Tous publics

Réservation en ligne.

Suivi de

– Battle pour tous·toutes et toutes les danses

– Initiation gratuite Waack pour tou·tes

– DJ Set 20h INITIATION GRATUITE WAACK POUR TOU·TES

Entrée libre.Tout public

15 .

CCN Ballet de Lorraine 3 rue Henri Bazin Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 69 08

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An exceptional day dedicated to Waack in resonance with Josépha Madoki’s new creation Garbo at CCN BALLET DE LORRAINE!

Extravagant and festive, Waacking is a dance inspired by the poses of Hollywood stars, which emerged in the Afro and Latin American gay community of the US West Coast in the 1970s as a space for expression and freedom. The program includes a daytime introductory course, followed by workshops for the general public to prepare for a fiery battle and warm up for a wild DJ set!

Program

Introduction to Waacking with Lavanda and Waabee

Open to all

Book online.

Followed by

– Battle for all and all dances

– Free Waack initiation for all

– DJ Set 8pm FREE INITIATION WAACK FOR ALL

Free admission.

L’événement RUN 2026 Samedi On Danse Waack ! Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par DESTINATION NANCY