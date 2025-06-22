Run and Bike – Montcresson 22 juin 2025 11:00
Loiret
Run and Bike Montcresson
Run and Bike
Run and Bike au stade de Montcresson sur inscription au 06 88 50 88 36 , 3 courses. Départ 11h. Restauration et buvette sur place. .
Montcresson 45700 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 88 50 88 36
