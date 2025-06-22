Run and Bike – Montcresson 22 juin 2025 11:00

Loiret

Run and Bike Montcresson Loiret

Début : 2025-06-22 11:00:00

Run and Bike

Run and Bike au stade de Montcresson sur inscription au 06 88 50 88 36 , 3 courses. Départ 11h. Restauration et buvette sur place. .

Montcresson 45700 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 88 50 88 36

