RUN MY UPVD

7 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-25 13:30:00

fin : 2026-03-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-25

La RUN MY UPVD 2026 est une course solidaire organisée par la Fondation UPVD pour soutenir les étudiants en situation de handicap. L’événement se déroule du 13 au 26 mars 2026 dans plusieurs villes et a pour objectif de promouvoir l’inclusion tout en récoltant des fonds pour aider les étudiants à poursuivre leurs études dans de bonnes conditions.

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7 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 22 64 fondation.upvd@univ-perp.fr

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English :

The RUN MY UPVD 2026 is a solidarity race organized by the UPVD Foundation to support students with disabilities. The event takes place from March 13 to 26, 2026 in several cities, and aims to promote inclusion while raising funds to help students pursue their studies under the best possible conditions.

L’événement RUN MY UPVD Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT DE FONT ROMEU