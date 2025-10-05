Runway Show – Paris Fashion Week – Paris

Runway Show – Paris Fashion Week Début : 2025-10-05 à 15:30. Tarif : – euros.

Join us at the Paris Fashion Week Show

Experience the latest trends and designs from top designers as models strut their stuff on the catwalk. Don’t miss out on this fabulous event that showcases the best of the fashion world right here in the heart of Paris.

Doors open at 3:30 PM. Take photos at Red Carpet along with the upbeat tracks. The show starts at 4:00 PM.

Venue is InterContinental Paris Le Grand Hotel (2 Rue Scribe, 75009 Paris)

Come and be a part of this unforgettable experience as we celebrate fashion and creativity in the capital of fashion. It’s your chance to experience the glamour and style of the fashion world up close. See you there!

