RYTHMES EN PLEIN AIR AVEC LA FANFARE TOTO Le Barcarès 7 juillet 2025 19:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

RYTHMES EN PLEIN AIR AVEC LA FANFARE TOTO Quai Alain Gerbault Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-07 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-07 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-07

La fanfare Toto débarque pour des déambulations pleines de joie ! Une ambiance familiale et festive vous attend au détour du port duy Barcarès.

.

Quai Alain Gerbault

Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

English :

The Toto brass band takes to the streets for a series of joyful strolls! A festive family atmosphere awaits you around the port of Ley Barcarès.

German :

Die Blaskapelle Toto kommt für fröhliche Umzüge vorbei…! Eine familiäre und festliche Atmosphäre erwartet Sie am Hafen von Barcarès.

Italiano :

La banda di ottoni Toto sarà a disposizione per farvi fare un giro in giostra! Un’atmosfera festosa e familiare vi aspetta intorno al porto di Ley Barcarès.

Espanol :

La banda de música Toto le acompañará en un tiovivo Un ambiente festivo y familiar le espera en los alrededores del puerto de Ley Barcarès.

L’événement RYTHMES EN PLEIN AIR AVEC LA FANFARE TOTO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par OT DE PORT BARCARES