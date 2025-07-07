RYTHMES EN PLEIN AIR AVEC LA FANFARE TOTO Le Barcarès 7 juillet 2025 19:30
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif :
Début : 2025-07-07 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-07 23:00:00
2025-07-07
La fanfare Toto débarque pour des déambulations pleines de joie ! Une ambiance familiale et festive vous attend au détour du port duy Barcarès.
Quai Alain Gerbault
Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr
English :
The Toto brass band takes to the streets for a series of joyful strolls! A festive family atmosphere awaits you around the port of Ley Barcarès.
German :
Die Blaskapelle Toto kommt für fröhliche Umzüge vorbei…! Eine familiäre und festliche Atmosphäre erwartet Sie am Hafen von Barcarès.
Italiano :
La banda di ottoni Toto sarà a disposizione per farvi fare un giro in giostra! Un’atmosfera festosa e familiare vi aspetta intorno al porto di Ley Barcarès.
Espanol :
La banda de música Toto le acompañará en un tiovivo Un ambiente festivo y familiar le espera en los alrededores del puerto de Ley Barcarès.
L’événement RYTHMES EN PLEIN AIR AVEC LA FANFARE TOTO Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par OT DE PORT BARCARES