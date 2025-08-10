« Saban Shukar ». Festival L’île en été, édition 2025 Fillé

« Saban Shukar ». Festival L’île en été, édition 2025 Fillé dimanche 10 août 2025.

« Saban Shukar ». Festival L’île en été, édition 2025

Rue du Canal Fillé Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-10 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10

Date(s) :

2025-08-10

Šaban Shukar Un hommage vibrant à la soul tsigane Ce groupe mixte, deux hommes et deux femmes, ré-interprète les succès du grand compositeur tzigane-serbe Šaban Bajramovic. Un véritable voyage au cœur de l’âme tzigane, chanté à quatre voix.

Le projet Šaban Shukar rend hommage à l’un des plus grands noms de la musique des Balkans Šaban Bajramović (1936–2008). Figure mythique de la culture Rom, ce chanteur serbe au charisme inégalé est reconnu comme le roi de la soul tsigane. Sur scène, Šaban Shukar fait revivre cette œuvre intense et poétique à travers une interprétation musicale puissante. Ce voyage onirique invite à une immersion totale dans l’âme tsigane, entre émotion brute et beauté universelle.

Un concert comme un pont entre les cultures, un hommage sincère à une légende. .

Rue du Canal Fillé 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 57 05 10 ile.moulinsart@valleedelasarthe.fr

English :

?aban Shukar ? A vibrant tribute to gypsy soul This mixed group, two men and two women, reinterprets the hits of the great gypsy-Serbian composer ?aban Bajramovic. A true journey to the heart of the gypsy soul, sung in four voices.

German :

?aban Shukar? Eine leidenschaftliche Hommage an den Zigeunersoul Diese gemischte Gruppe, zwei Männer und zwei Frauen, interpretiert die Hits des großen zigeunerisch-serbischen Komponisten ?aban Bajramovic neu. Eine wahre Reise ins Herz der Zigeunerseele, vierstimmig gesungen.

Italiano :

aban Shukar Un vibrante tributo all’anima gitana Questo gruppo misto, due uomini e due donne, reinterpreta i successi del grande compositore serbo-gitano ?aban Bajramovic. Un vero e proprio viaggio nel cuore dell’anima gitana, cantato a quattro voci.

Espanol :

?aban Shukar ? Un vibrante homenaje al alma gitana Este grupo mixto, dos hombres y dos mujeres, reinterpreta los éxitos del gran compositor gitano-serbio ?aban Bajramovic. Un verdadero viaje al corazón del alma gitana, cantado a cuatro voces.

L’événement « Saban Shukar ». Festival L’île en été, édition 2025 Fillé a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe