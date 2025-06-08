Sacothon – Châlons-en-Champagne, 8 juin 2025 14:00, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Entrée libre

Début : 2025-06-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08 19:00:00

2025-06-08

Tout public
Journée musicale au profit d’associations locales.
Concerts à partir de 14h.   .

Place de la République
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 63 52 21 

