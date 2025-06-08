Sacothon – Châlons-en-Champagne, 8 juin 2025 14:00, Châlons-en-Champagne.
Marne
Sacothon Place de la République Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Entrée libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-08
Tout public
Journée musicale au profit d’associations locales.
Concerts à partir de 14h. .
Place de la République
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est +33 3 26 63 52 21
English : Sacothon
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Sacothon Châlons-en-Champagne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne