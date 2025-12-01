Sadeck Berrabah Murmuration level 2 Joué-lès-Tours

Tarif : 52 – 52 – 55 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-12 20:30:00

Un spectacle hypnotisant !

Sadeck Berrabah, chorégraphe talentueux aux millions de vues sur les réseaux sociaux, vient présenter sa première création, Murmuration. Sur scène, 30 danseurs vous feront voyager pour un show hypnotisant…

English :

A mesmerizing show!

Sadeck Berrabah, talented choreographer with millions of views on social networks, presents his first creation, Murmuration. On stage, 30 dancers will take you on a hypnotic journey?

German :

Eine hypnotisierende Show!

Sadeck Berrabah, ein talentierter Choreograph mit Millionen von Klicks in den sozialen Netzwerken, präsentiert seine erste Kreation, Murmuration. Auf der Bühne werden Sie von 30 Tänzern in eine hypnotisierende Show entführt?

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo ipnotico!

Sadeck Berrabah, coreografo di talento con milioni di visualizzazioni sui social network, presenta la sua prima creazione, Murmuration. Sul palco, 30 ballerini vi condurranno in un viaggio ipnotico?

Espanol :

Un espectáculo fascinante

Sadeck Berrabah, coreógrafo de talento con millones de visitas en las redes sociales, presenta su primera creación, Murmuration. Sobre el escenario, 30 bailarines te llevarán a un viaje hipnótico..

