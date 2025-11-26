SAF Futures: Innovations, Challenges and Social Dimensions ISAE-SUPAERO Toulouse Vendredi 12 décembre, 08h45 On registation

SAF Futures: Innovations, Challenges and Social Dimensions by ISA

The Institute for Sustainable Aviation (ISA) Sustainable Aviation is pleased to invite you to its upcoming workshop dedicated to “SAF Futures: Innovations, Challenges and Social Dimensions”, which will take place on Friday, December 12, at ISAE-SUPAERO.

This full-day event brings together leading experts from research institution and industry, to explore the technological, economic, and policy challenges shaping the SAF landscape.

The day will begin with a welcome address by Marie-Hélène BAROUX, General Manager of ISAE-SUPAERO, followed by several presentations on SAF adoption, production pathways, and their financial and regulatory challenges. Each talk will be followed by a Q&A session, and networking moments will encourage dialogue among participants.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-12-12T08:45:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2025-12-12T16:30:00.000+01:00

https://isa-toulouse.com/event/sustainable-aviation-workshop-6/

ISAE-SUPAERO 10 avenue Edouard Belin 31400 Toulouse Pont des Demoiselles / Ormeau/ Montaudran / La Terrasse / Malepère Toulouse 31055 Haute-Garonne