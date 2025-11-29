Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !

Saint Aulaye-Puymangou Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Samedi 29 novembre dès13h, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël à la salle des fêtes.

jeux en bois, maquillage, coiffure, pêche aux canards, gourmandises. Lecture de conte avec l’atelier des loutres. 15h45:théâtre section enfants

16h:théâtre Eulalie en Scène

16h30: photos avec le père Noël +cadeaux

Samedi 29 novembre à partir de 13h, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël à la salle Joséphine Baker (salle des fêtes), organisé par la Municipalité, Ruby’s dance School, l’ atelier des loutres et Eulalie en scène.

Dès 13h: jeux en bois, maquillage, coiffure, pêche aux canards, gourmandises. Lecture de conte avec l’atelier des loutres

15h45: théâtre section enfants

16h: théâtre Eulalie en Scène

16h30: photos avec le père Noël+cadeaux.

Renseignements 05.53.90.81.33 .

Saint Aulaye-Puymangou 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 90 81 33

English : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !

Saturday November 29 from1pm, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou celebrates Christmas in the village hall.

wooden games, face-painting, hairdressing, duck fishing, delicacies. Storytelling with l’atelier des loutres. 3:45pm:children’s theater

4pm: Eulalie en Scène theater

4:30pm: photos with Santa + gifts

German : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !

Am Samstag, den 29. November ab 13 Uhr feiert Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou Weihnachten im Festsaal.

holzspiele, Schminken, Frisuren, Entenangeln, Leckereien. Märchenlesung mit dem Atelier des loutres. 15:45 Uhr:Theater Kinderabteilung

16:00 Uhr: Theater Eulalie en Scène

16:30 Uhr: Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann + Geschenke

Italiano :

Sabato 29 novembre dalle ore 13, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou festeggia il Natale nella sala del villaggio.

giochi in legno, pittura del viso, parrucchiere, pesca delle anatre, dolci. Racconto di storie con l’atelier des loutres. ore 15.45: teatro per bambini

ore 16.00: teatro di Eulalie en Scène

ore 16.30: foto con Babbo Natale + regali

Espanol : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !

El sábado 29 de noviembre a partir de las 13.00 h, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou celebra la Navidad en el salón del pueblo.

juegos de madera, pintura de caras, peluquería, pesca de patos, dulces. Cuentacuentos con l’atelier des loutres. 15.45 h: teatro infantil

16.00 h: teatro Eulalie en Scène

16.30 h: fotos con Papá Noel + regalos

L’événement Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël ! Saint Aulaye-Puymangou a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par Val de Dronne