Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël ! Saint Aulaye-Puymangou

Samedi 29 novembre à partir de 13h, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël à la salle Joséphine Baker (salle des fêtes), organisé par la Municipalité, Ruby’s dance School, l’ atelier des loutres et Eulalie en scène.
Dès 13h: jeux en bois, maquillage, coiffure, pêche aux canards, gourmandises. Lecture de conte avec l’atelier des loutres
15h45: théâtre section enfants
16h: théâtre Eulalie en Scène
16h30: photos avec le père Noël+cadeaux.
Renseignements 05.53.90.81.33 .
Saint Aulaye-Puymangou 24410 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 90 81 33
English : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !
Saturday November 29 from1pm, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou celebrates Christmas in the village hall.
wooden games, face-painting, hairdressing, duck fishing, delicacies. Storytelling with l’atelier des loutres. 3:45pm:children’s theater
4pm: Eulalie en Scène theater
4:30pm: photos with Santa + gifts
German : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !
Am Samstag, den 29. November ab 13 Uhr feiert Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou Weihnachten im Festsaal.
holzspiele, Schminken, Frisuren, Entenangeln, Leckereien. Märchenlesung mit dem Atelier des loutres. 15:45 Uhr:Theater Kinderabteilung
16:00 Uhr: Theater Eulalie en Scène
16:30 Uhr: Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann + Geschenke
Italiano :
Sabato 29 novembre dalle ore 13, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou festeggia il Natale nella sala del villaggio.
giochi in legno, pittura del viso, parrucchiere, pesca delle anatre, dolci. Racconto di storie con l’atelier des loutres. ore 15.45: teatro per bambini
ore 16.00: teatro di Eulalie en Scène
ore 16.30: foto con Babbo Natale + regali
Espanol : Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou fête Noël !
El sábado 29 de noviembre a partir de las 13.00 h, Saint-Aulaye-Puymangou celebra la Navidad en el salón del pueblo.
juegos de madera, pintura de caras, peluquería, pesca de patos, dulces. Cuentacuentos con l’atelier des loutres. 15.45 h: teatro infantil
16.00 h: teatro Eulalie en Scène
16.30 h: fotos con Papá Noel + regalos
