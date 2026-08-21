Informations pratiques

Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts

*SAINT-JEAN-PLA-DE-CORTS, UN VILLAGE AU PASSÉ ROYAL

Square Guy Male Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-09 16:30:00

fin : 2026-09-09

Date(s) :

2026-09-09

VISITE GUIDÉE

Découvrez le passé royal du village de Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts ! Lors de notre balade intimiste à travers ses ruelles étroites, plongez dans l’histoire des églises, des cloches et des vieilles pierres et laissez-vous emporter par une expérience inoubliable.

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Square Guy Male Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts 66490 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

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English :

GUIDED TOUR

Discover the royal route through the village of Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts! On our intimate stroll through its narrow alleyways, immerse yourself in the history of the churches, bells, and ancient stones, and let yourself be swept away by an unforgettable experience.

L’événement *SAINT-JEAN-PLA-DE-CORTS, UN VILLAGE AU PASSÉ ROYAL Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME