*SAINT-JEAN-PLA-DE-CORTS, UN VILLAGE AU PASSÉ ROYAL Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts
mercredi 9 septembre 2026 · Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts
Informations pratiques
Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts
*SAINT-JEAN-PLA-DE-CORTS, UN VILLAGE AU PASSÉ ROYAL
Square Guy Male Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-09 16:30:00
fin : 2026-09-09
Date(s) :
2026-09-09
VISITE GUIDÉE
Découvrez le passé royal du village de Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts ! Lors de notre balade intimiste à travers ses ruelles étroites, plongez dans l’histoire des églises, des cloches et des vieilles pierres et laissez-vous emporter par une expérience inoubliable.
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Square Guy Male Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts 66490 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
GUIDED TOUR
Discover the royal route through the village of Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts! On our intimate stroll through its narrow alleyways, immerse yourself in the history of the churches, bells, and ancient stones, and let yourself be swept away by an unforgettable experience.
L’événement *SAINT-JEAN-PLA-DE-CORTS, UN VILLAGE AU PASSÉ ROYAL Saint-Jean-Pla-de-Corts a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME