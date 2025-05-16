Saint-Joseph – Parking église Saint-Joseph, 16 mai 2025 20:30, Saint-Joseph.

Manche

Saint-Joseph  Parking église 22 avenue Gaston Doumergue Saint-Joseph Manche

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-16 20:30:00
fin : 2025-05-16 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-05-16

Retraite aux flambeaux.
Départ de l’église de Saint-Joseph à 21h00 direction la Chapelle..
Animations théâtrales et musicales à l’église et à la Chapelle.
Retraite aux flambeaux.
Départ de l’église de Saint-Joseph à 21h00 direction la Chapelle..
Animations théâtrales et musicales à l’église et à la Chapelle.   .

Parking église 22 avenue Gaston Doumergue
Saint-Joseph 50700 Manche Normandie +33 6 17 77 19 46 

English : Saint-Joseph

Torchlight procession.
Departure from Saint-Joseph church at 9:00 p.m. towards the chapel.
Musical and theatrical entertainment at the church and the chapel.

German :

Rückzug mit Fackeln.
Abfahrt von der Kirche Saint-Joseph um 21.00 Uhr in Richtung Kapelle…
Theater- und Musikdarbietungen in der Kirche und in der Kapelle.

Italiano :

Fiaccolata.
Partenza dalla chiesa di Saint-Joseph alle 21.00 verso la cappella.
Intrattenimento musicale e teatrale nella chiesa e nella cappella.

Espanol :

Procesión de antorchas.
Salida de la iglesia Saint-Joseph a las 21:00 h en dirección a la capilla.
Animación musical y teatral en la iglesia y la capilla.

 

L’événement Saint-Joseph Saint-Joseph a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par Attitude Manche