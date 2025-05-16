Saint-Joseph – Parking église Saint-Joseph, 16 mai 2025 20:30, Saint-Joseph.

Manche

Saint-Joseph Parking église 22 avenue Gaston Doumergue Saint-Joseph Manche

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-16 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-16 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-16

Retraite aux flambeaux.

Départ de l’église de Saint-Joseph à 21h00 direction la Chapelle..

Animations théâtrales et musicales à l’église et à la Chapelle.

Retraite aux flambeaux.

Départ de l’église de Saint-Joseph à 21h00 direction la Chapelle..

Animations théâtrales et musicales à l’église et à la Chapelle. .

Parking église 22 avenue Gaston Doumergue

Saint-Joseph 50700 Manche Normandie +33 6 17 77 19 46

English : Saint-Joseph

Torchlight procession.

Departure from Saint-Joseph church at 9:00 p.m. towards the chapel.

Musical and theatrical entertainment at the church and the chapel.

German :

Rückzug mit Fackeln.

Abfahrt von der Kirche Saint-Joseph um 21.00 Uhr in Richtung Kapelle…

Theater- und Musikdarbietungen in der Kirche und in der Kapelle.

Italiano :

Fiaccolata.

Partenza dalla chiesa di Saint-Joseph alle 21.00 verso la cappella.

Intrattenimento musicale e teatrale nella chiesa e nella cappella.

Espanol :

Procesión de antorchas.

Salida de la iglesia Saint-Joseph a las 21:00 h en dirección a la capilla.

Animación musical y teatral en la iglesia y la capilla.

L’événement Saint-Joseph Saint-Joseph a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par Attitude Manche