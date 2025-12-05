Saint-Nicolas Foyer Rural Athienville Athienville

Saint-Nicolas

Foyer Rural Athienville 3 rue de la Chapelle Athienville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-05 20:00:00

Le foyer rural vous invite à un moment convivial le vendredi 5 décembre à 20h. Saint Nicolas apportera des friandises aux enfants inscrits, alors inscrivez-vous vite!!! Au programme: décoration du sapin, gaufres party et boissons chaudes, jeux de société (ramener vos préférés) et passage de Saint-Nicolas. Inscriptions possible par retour du coupon au foyer rural ou à la mairie, par mail ou par sms. Entrée libre et gratuite.Tout public

Foyer Rural Athienville 3 rue de la Chapelle Athienville 54370 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 65 03 64 79 mairie.athienville@gmail.com

The Foyer Rural invites you to a convivial evening on Friday, December 5 at 8pm. Saint Nicolas will be bringing treats to registered children, so register early! On the program: decorating the tree, waffle party and hot drinks, board games (bring your favorites) and a visit from Saint Nicolas. You can register by returning the coupon to the Foyer Rural or the Town Hall, or by e-mail or SMS. Free admission.

